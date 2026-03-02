US and Israel step up attacks on Tehran, Iran responding - report

Israeli and U.S. forces have delivered strikes on several districts of the Iranian capital of Tehran, the Iranian state television reported on Tuesday.

Al Jazeera television channel and Tasnim news agency reported about powerful explosions in Tehran, however, there is no information as of yet about the scale of the damage caused by the blasts.

In turn, Iran has launched another attack with the use of ballistic missiles against Israel, Al Hadath television channel reported.

According to the broadcaster, most of the projectiles were launched in the direction of the southern parts of Israel, as well as the country’s most populated city of Tel Aviv.

The Israeli military announced earlier the beginning of a new wave of attacks on government facilities in Tehran.