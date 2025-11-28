Ankara: Türkiye to continue efforts to settle Ukraine crisis

Türkiye will continue its efforts to find a peaceful settlement in Ukraine that is acceptable to all parties to the conflict, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said in Berlin following talks with his German counterpart Johann Wadephul.

"We exchanged detailed views on the settlement in Ukraine. It is necessary, from both a humanitarian and strategic point of view, to achieve peace that is acceptable to both sides," Fidan said.

He noted that Ankara will continue its constructive work in this direction.

According to the top diplomat, he informed his German counterpart about Turkey's recent efforts to settle the Ukrainian conflict.