Araghchi: Iran wants to manage Hormuz jointly with Oman

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has stated that Iran seeks to cooperate with Oman in managing the Strait of Hormuz.

"As littoral states of Hormuz, Iran and Oman have a natural right to consult with each other on the management of the strait and control of passage through it, and that is precisely what we are doing",

Araghchi said.

He added that current efforts aim to ensure full compliance with international law regarding strait management measures, and that Iran desires safe passage for all civilian vessels through the waterway.

The provision on control of the Strait of Hormuz and navigation within it is a key element of the still-being-finalized agreement between the United States and Iran.