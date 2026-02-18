Araghchi holds phone talks with Grossi

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held talks with the UN nuclear watchdog chief, Rafael Grossi, over the phone on February 18 to discuss the developments in indirect negotiations between Iran and the U.S.

The two sides reviewed developments related to Tuesday’s round of talks between Iran and the U.S. in Geneva and preparations for a framework of the next round of negotiations, the state news agency IRNA reported.

Araghchi expressed satisfaction with Grossi’s participation in the Geneva talks, noting that Iran is focused on developing “an initial and coherent framework” to advance future negotiations.

Grossi, for his part, described the outcomes of the talks as “positive,” adding that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is ready to provide support and cooperation in shaping the negotiation framework.

Araghchi said talks with the U.S. showed progress, describing the atmosphere as "more constructive."

The Geneva meeting was the second round of negotiations since Trump ordered strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities last June. The first round was held in Muscat, Oman, on February 6.