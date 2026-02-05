Araghchi holds talks with Omani officials in Muscat

The talks between Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Omani officials took place in Muscat on the eve of the bilateral negotiations, as reported by Iranian state television.

According to the reports, Araghchi's deputies, Majid Takht-Ravanchi and Hamid Ghanbari, along with Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei, form part of the Iranian delegation in the Omani capital.

The talks between Iran and the US are scheduled to begin this morning at 10:00 a.m. local time in Muscat (9:00 a.m. Moscow time). The Iranian delegation will be led by Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, with US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff heading the US side.