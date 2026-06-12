Armenia could consider buying gas from Azerbaijan and Iran

Armenia has potential alternative sources of natural gas imports, if the price of Russian gas rises, Chairman of Armenia’s Public Services Regulatory Commission Mesrop Mesropyan said.

According to the head of the country’s energy regulator, even if the price of Russian natural gas supplied to Armenia increases, current consumer tariffs will remain in effect until the beginning of 2027.

“There are alternatives in the region - from Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, and Iran. Naturally, we would purchase gas from any country that sells it and from which existing infrastructure allows us to import it,” Mesropyan said.

The official noted that around 30-35% of Armenia’s electricity is generated by thermal power plants, meaning that any increase in gas prices would have a negative impact on electricity tariffs.