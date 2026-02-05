Armenia interested in new investments from Russia

During a press conference on Friday, Armenia's Minister of Economy Gevorg Papoyan expressed the country's desire to attract new investments from Russia.

"We welcome any investments, including from the Russian Federation. We would very much like them (Russian companies) to make new investments, and if the issue of granting any privileges arises during their implementation, the government is ready to discuss it",

Gevorg Papoyan said.

The minister added that attracting investors requires a specific investment program, reaffirming that Armenia is fully open to negotiations on Russian investment initiatives.