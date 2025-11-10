Armenia's Papoyan discusses investment opportunities in Saudi Arabia

Armenian Minister of Economy Gevorg Papoyan met with Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal Alibrahim in Riyadh on November 10, the Armenian ministry said in a press release.

The two ministers discussed possibilities for expanding economic cooperation in the fields of technology, energy, agriculture, and tourism.

The Saudi minister expressed interest in signing a memorandum of cooperation and other documents aimed at developing trade and economic relations, with bilateral efforts to be undertaken toward their implementation.