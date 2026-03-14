Armenian Ministry of Justice: new Constitution draft ready

Armenian Minister of Justice Srbuhi Galyan announced the text of Armenia's proposed new Constitution, developed to replace the current one via referendum, is ready.

According to her, it will be discussed at the ruling Civil Contract party’s board meeting, as well as by its parliamentary faction.

The minister clarified that the conceptual provisions of the draft new Constitution of Armenia had been previously developed, while the text itself was drafted based on those provisions.

“We will publish the text of the Constitution as soon as possible. It is clear that a referendum cannot be held simultaneously with elections. This means we will have more time to communicate with the public,” Galyan said.

Galyan had earlier announced that the text of the draft new Constitution would be published in March 2026.