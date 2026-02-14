Vestnik Kavkaza

Armenian wine exports see revenue rise despite volume decline in 2025

Preliminary results for 2025, released by the Armenian Viticulture and Winemaking Foundation, recorded mixed trends in wine exports: volumes declined by 3.1%, while the value of shipments increased by 12.7%.

The rise in revenue, despite lower volumes, is attributed to higher product prices. In 2024, the average price of an exported 0.7-litre bottle stood at $2.78; in 2025, it reached $3.24.

 

Russia remains the undisputed leader among buyers, accounting for 72% of exports. The increase in the average price of wine destined for Russia aligns with the global trend. According to the Foundation, a similar price increase was observed in France, Switzerland and China.

