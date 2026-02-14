Armenian wine exports see revenue rise despite volume decline in 2025

Preliminary results for 2025, released by the Armenian Viticulture and Winemaking Foundation, recorded mixed trends in wine exports: volumes declined by 3.1%, while the value of shipments increased by 12.7%.

The rise in revenue, despite lower volumes, is attributed to higher product prices. In 2024, the average price of an exported 0.7-litre bottle stood at $2.78; in 2025, it reached $3.24.

Russia remains the undisputed leader among buyers, accounting for 72% of exports. The increase in the average price of wine destined for Russia aligns with the global trend. According to the Foundation, a similar price increase was observed in France, Switzerland and China.