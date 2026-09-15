Iran lifts ban on use of foreign messengers by government agencies

Iranian authorities have lifted a ban on the use of foreign messengers by government agencies, Islamic Republic Government Spokeswoman Fatemeh Mohajerani said.

"One of the decisions made over the past few days that helped us take a stronger position in the media war was to lift the ban on government institutions operating on foreign messengers," Mohajerani said.

She stressed that this does not mean that official correspondence will be conducted through them, as some documents had previously ended up on foreign messengers.

According to the spokeswoman, the main goal of the move is "to ensure the ability to promptly respond to emerging doubts and planted information, as well as effectively counter psychological operations and the information war" being waged against Iran.