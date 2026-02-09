Vestnik Kavkaza

Azerbaijan Georgia Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan expand cooperation on Middle Corridor

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Baku, Tbilisi, Tashkent, and Ashgabat signed an agreement on joint digitalization and development of freight transportation along the Middle Corridor.

Representatives of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan met in Ashgabat to discuss cooperation in the railway sector. Particular attention was paid to the Middle Corridor.

Rovshan Rustamov, Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways (AR), Lasha Abashidze,  Director General of Georgian Railways, Mammed Akmammedov, Minister of Railway Transport of Turkmenistan, and Zufar Narzullaev, Chairman of the Board of Uzbekistan Railways were present at the meeting.

