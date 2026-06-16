Azerbaijan aims to become regional halal hub

Azerbaijan intends to become a regional leader in the production, processing and export of halal products, Azerbaijani Minister of Agriculture Majnun Mammadov said during a session titled "Halal Economy for Sustainable Regional Integration" held within the framework of the 51st Annual Meeting of the Islamic Development Bank (IDB) Group in Baku on June 16.

The minister stressed that Azerbaijan is ready to become a strategic gateway for investors to the halal economy market by offering highly competitive agricultural investment conditions.

According to him, Azerbaijan offers an extremely competitive environment for investment in agriculture.