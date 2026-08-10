Azerbaijan and Türkiye to speed up Middle Corridor cargo transit

The customs authorities of Azerbaijan and Türkiye discussed ways to streamline customs procedures and ensure more convenient and faster cargo transportation along the Middle Corridor.

This was announced by the press service of the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan, following the meeting with a Turkish delegation led by Deputy Head of the General Directorate of Customs Protection Yaşar Baltacı.

During the meeting, the parties noted with satisfaction the level of cooperation between the customs authorities of the two countries, the joint projects currently underway, and the ongoing efforts to study and exchange best practices, Trend reported.

In addition, the prospects for cooperation aimed at expediting transit shipments were discussed.

The delegation members reviewed scientific research and institutional approaches in the field of customs.