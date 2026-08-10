Vestnik Kavkaza

Cargo ship attacked in-Bab el-Mandeb Strait

Cargo ship attacked in-Bab el-Mandeb Strait
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

A small cargo ship was attacked on Tuesday by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis ​in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, killing three crew ‌members, said two Yemeni coast guard sources and two military officials in the government.

Maritime security sources said a small cargo ship was ​believed to have been targeted in the Red ​Sea.

Al-Jumhuriya TV said two Pakistani nationals and one Indonesian were killed according to preliminary information.

The Houthis have not yet claimed the attack, which Yemeni sources said killed two Pakistanis and one Indonesian person on the boat sailing from Salalah in Oman via Djibouti.

Attacks ​on ships in ​the Bab ⁠el-Mandeb Strait have increased uncertainty for shipping companies already hobbled by the closure of the ​Strait of Hormuz.

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