Ilham Aliyev announces new solar power plants construction in Nakhchivan

Nakhchivan is the most favorable location within the territory of Azerbaijan for solar power generation, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said as part of his visit to the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

"The solar energy potential in Nakhchivan is immense. Based on monitoring and precise analysis, Nakhchivan is the most favorable location within the territory of Azerbaijan for solar power generation," Ilham Aliyev said.

Noting that an area of more than 600 hectares has already been designated for this purpose, the head of state said that solar power plants with a capacity of hundreds of megawatts will be constructed there.