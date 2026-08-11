Iran to join BRICS New Development Bank

The Iranian authorities plan to join the BRICS New Development Bank (NDB) in the near future, Iranian Central Bank Governor Abdolnasser Hemmati announced.

"The most important outcome of cooperation among BRICS member states is the creation of the New Development Bank, and our country will soon become a member of this bank," Abdolnasser Hemmati said.

The New Development Bank was established in 2015 by Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa to support infrastructure and sustainable development projects in the BRICS nations and other emerging economies.

In 2021, the NDB launched an expansion program, aiming to become a platform for promoting broad cooperation among emerging markets. The NDB currently has 10 member countries.