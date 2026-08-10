Vestnik Kavkaza

Red Wings to connect Moscow and Yekaterinburg with Egypt

Red Wings to connect Moscow and Yekaterinburg with Egypt
© Photo: Vera Romashkina/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Red Wings Airlines has submitted a request to Rosaviatsiya to launch scheduled flights from Moscow and Yekaterinburg to El Alamein, Egypt, starting this autumn.

"Today, we submitted requests to Rosaviatsiya to organise flights from Moscow and Yekaterinburg to El Alamein. Red Wings may begin operating flights on Russian Tu-214 aircraft this fall",

the airline said.

El Alamein is a new popular resort on Egypt's Mediterranean coast, according to the carrier.

According to Red Wings, the flight from Moscow would take "only a few hours".

Rosaviatsiya is also opening air service to Borg el‑Arab and El Alamein airports, TASS reported.

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