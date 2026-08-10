Oman-Iran talks on Strait of Hormuz at critical juncture - Qatar

Consultations between Oman and Iran on de-escalation in the region are at a crucial stage, Qatari Foreign Ministry official representative Majed bin Mohammed al-Ansari said.

"The negotiations are currently at a critical juncture, and we highly appreciate the efforts of the brothers in Oman in all efforts to reduce escalation," al-Ansari said.

According to the spokesman, Qatar has noted positive statements by Iran and Oman amid continuing talks between Tehran and Muscat on resuming shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

"Over the past couple of days, we have heard positive statements from both capitals, and we are looking forward [to the results]," al-Ansari said.

The diplomat added that Qatar did not want any delay in reaching an agreement and favored the immediate resumption of freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz in accordance with international law.