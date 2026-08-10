Russia's regulation for reduced gasoline sales on exchanges extended until end of 2026

The Russian government has extended the regulation to reduce mandatory gasoline sales on exchanges to 10% until December 31, 2026, and the relative instruction has been signed, the government's press service said.

"The decision aims to maintain stability on the domestic fuel market and ensure the availability of gasoline and diesel fuel to strategically important consumer categories," the press release reads.

The regulation to reduce gasoline sales is currently valid until September 30.

The new instruction also allows implementing the standard for exchange sales of gasoline and diesel fuel to include the volume of fuel sold through targeted exchange transactions and over-the-counter supply agreements, whose end buyers are agricultural producers, organizations delivering food and goods to remote areas of the Far North, as well as construction organizations and Russian Railways.

Furthermore, the complete ban on gasoline exports has been extended until January 31, 2027. The ban on diesel exports for diesel producers has been extended until September 1 and for non-diesel fuel producers until January 31, 2027. The ban on exporting jet fuel also remains in effect until November 30.