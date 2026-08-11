Strait of Hormuz more important than nuclear weapons - Iran

The strategic value of the Strait of Hormuz is now more important to Iran than nuclear weapons, a senior Iranian parliamentarian said, while also cautioning against overplaying the country's hand in using the vital waterway.

In the current geopolitical climate, the Strait of Hormuz holds greater significance for Iran than its nuclear program, member of the presiding board of the Iranian parliament Alireza Salimi said.

By controlling this critical shipping lane, the Islamic Republic is able to push back against external pressure more effectively, as well as pursue sanctions relief and compensation, Salimi said.

At the same time, the lawmaker stressed that Tehran should not overreach in exercising its leverage over the strait.

"We must not abuse our position regarding the Strait of Hormuz. It has its own particularities, and we must use it properly," the Iranian MP said.

He added that the United States, through its own actions, has created additional opportunities for Iran to make more effective use of this strategic route.

Earlier today, U.S. President Donald Trump expressed complete distrust of Iran and said the U.S. military forces were in control of the Strait of Hormuz.