Implementation of US peace plan for Gaza stalled - Nebenzya

The practical implementation of the U.S. peace plan regarding the Gaza Strip is making no factual progress, although large-scale military operations have ceased, Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya told the UN Security Council.

"The explosive situation in another part of the occupied Palestinian territory, the Gaza Strip, is no less concerning. In fact, no progress has been made in the practical implementation of the US ‘peace plan’ for Gaza," Nebenzya said.

The diplomat stressed that, thanks to mediators, a large-scale bloodshed in the enclave has been stopped. However, the ceasefire is still being consistently violated, first of all by the Israeli side, he said.

In his words, this is proven by casualty reports. According to the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF), the Israeli military were responsible for deaths of almost 1,300 Palestinians, including around 300 children, less than a year after the ceasefire has formally been declared.