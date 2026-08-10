Pashinyan briefs Arab ambassadors on Zangezur Corridor

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has met with Arab ambassadors accredited in Armenia to discuss the implementation of the Zangezur Corridor project, the government's press service said.

The meeting covered the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia and prospects for unblocking regional communications.

Pashinyan briefed the diplomats on the agreements signed in Washington on August 8 last year and on steps to implement the Zangezur Corridor infrastructure project.

The Prime Minister and the ambassadors also discussed preparations for the COP17 climate summit, scheduled to be held in Yerevan from October 18 to October 30.