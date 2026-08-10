Red Wings flight from Batumi fails to reach Perm

A Red Wings Airlines flight from Batumi to Perm made an emergency landing before reaching its destination, the Ural Transport Prosecutor's Office said.

A technical malfunction was detected on board while the aircraft was en route from Georgia, prompting the crew to decide on an emergency landing.

The plane landed at Koltsovo International Airport in Yekaterinburg at around 1:30 p.m. local time (11:30 a.m. Moscow time). The flight continued as scheduled afterwards.

The prosecutor's office is monitoring passenger rights and the situation closely.