Vestnik Kavkaza

Russia increased non-oil and gas revenues by 18 percent

Russia increased non-oil and gas revenues by 18 percent
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Russia's non‑oil and gas budget revenues rose by 18.3% in the first seven months of the year, exceeding 17.5 trillion rubles, the Finance Ministry said.

Oil and gas export revenues, meanwhile, fell by nearly 17% to about 4.6 trillion rubles.

"At the same time, oil and gas revenues from January to July of this year exceeded their baseline level",

the ministry said.

The government expects oil and gas revenues to reach about 9 trillion rubles this year, while non‑oil and gas revenues are projected to exceed 31 trillion rubles.

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