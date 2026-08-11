Iran urges Caspian states to expand security consultations

Iran has called on Caspian littoral states to expand security consultations, as the Iranian envoy underscored the need to significantly step up joint discussions to safeguard the sea's waters and prevent military threats.

Iran deems it necessary to hold more security consultations on the Caspian Sea, Iran's ambassador to Turkmenistan Ali Mojtaba Rouzbehani said at a scientific-practical conference in the city of Turkmenbashi.

The Iranian representative stressed that the Caspian states still have a long way to go toward reaching a common understanding on defining the straight baselines of the sea. Negotiations are currently underway on cooperation in scientific research, environmental monitoring and information exchange, as well as on drafting an agreement on military confidence-building measures.

Citing examples of security threats, the diplomat recalled attacks on Iranian ports during the war with the United States and Israel, as well as a recent attack on a merchant vessel, urging all coastal states to take a unanimous position to prevent similar incidents.

The scientific-practical conference on ecosystem protection is being held in Turkmenbashi and marks International Caspian Sea Day, observed on August 12.