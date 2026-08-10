Russia and Iran hold interministerial consultations on arms control

Russian and Iranian diplomats met in Moscow to discuss prospects for resolving the crisis around Tehran provoked by the United States and Israel, the Russian Foreign Ministry said following Russian-Iranian interministerial consultations on arms control, disarmament and non-proliferation.

The Russian delegation was headed by Director of the Department for Non-Proliferation and Arms Control of the Russian Foreign Ministry Oleg Postnikov, the Iranian delegation - by Director-General of the Department of International Peace and Security Affairs of the Iranian Foreign Ministry Mohammad Hassan-Nejad Pirkouhi.

"Considerable attention was paid to prospects for overcoming the crisis triggered by U.S.-Israeli aggression against Iran and to resolving issues surrounding Iran’s nuclear program," the ministry said.

Both sides expressed interest in maintaining intensive bilateral contacts on arms control, disarmament and non-proliferation in various formats.