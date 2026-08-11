US announces oil supplies volume through Strait of Hormuz

U.S. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright said that oil flows from the Gulf have risen to approximately 15 million barrels per day, citing coordinated efforts by the U.S. military and its Gulf allies.

He said the seven-day average for oil leaving the Strait of Hormuz had reached nearly 9 million barrels per day.

“Thanks to the coordinated efforts of the U.S. military and our gulf allies, the seven-day average for oil leaving the Strait of Hormuz is currently up to almost 9 million barrels per day. When combined with the additional 5-7 million barrels per day leaving the region via newly upgraded pipelines and export facilities, total oil flows are currently averaging approximately 15 million barrels per day," Chris Wright said.

The U.S. Secretary of Energy also said more than 20 million barrels of oil left the Arabian Gulf region Sunday, describing the figure as above the pre-war average.

On July 8-24, the U.S. and Iran exchanged military strikes, with Washington launching attacks on targets inside Iran. Tehran responded by striking U.S. military facilities and equipment in several Arab countries, including Jordan, Bahrain, and Kuwait.