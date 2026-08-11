Vestnik Kavkaza

Power transmission line to Nakhchivan to be laid via Armenia

Power transmission line to Nakhchivan to be laid via Armenia
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev announced a power transmission line project that will connect the main part of Azerbaijan with Nakhchivan. The lines will be routed through Armenia.

"We already have a project ready for laying power transmission lines from mainland Azerbaijan to Nakhchivan through the territory of Armenia," Ilham Aliyev said.

According to him, Baku is developing the Zangezur Corridor concept, moving from transport initiatives to broader cooperation.

The head of state noted that Azerbaijan is striving to enter European electricity markets.

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