Trump expresses his distrust of Iran amid Strait of Hormuz crisis

U.S. President Donald Trump, answering questions from journalists at Andrews Air Force Base near Washington, stated that he does not trust Iranian representatives.

"I don't trust Iran. I'm the last person to trust Iran," Trump said.

At the same time, in his opinion, the United States is in "a very good position" on the Iranian issue.

In June, Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding calling for an immediate ceasefire on all fronts, including Lebanon. However, early on July 8, the U.S. renewed massive airstrikes on Iran, accusing Tehran of violating their previous agreements regarding the Strait of Hormuz.

On August 2, Trump said he had agreed to cancel the planned major strike against Iran to reach a deal with Tehran. According to him, Iran and the countries of the Middle East asked Washington to refrain from the attack, as the parties had agreed on the outlines of a future agreement. On August 6, Al Arabiya reported that mediated consultations between Washington and Tehran have entered the final stage.