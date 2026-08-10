Switzerland imposes new sanctions against Russia

Switzerland has expanded its sanctions against Russia, targeting nine individuals and 45 legal entities, according to a list published by the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs.

Oleg Yevtushenko, Executive Director of the Rostec State Corporation, was among those blacklisted.

The new restrictions also target foreign companies involved in maritime transport from Türkiye, Azerbaijan, the UAE, and other countries.

The 18th Central Research Institute of the Russian Defence Ministry was also added to the list.

At the same time, five individuals and six companies were removed from the sanctions list.

The EU had previously imposed additional anti‑Russian sanctions on June 15.