Trump expects Iranian economy to collapse

U.S. President Donald Trump expects Iran’s economy to collapse under Washington’s pressure.

"Look how bad they’re doing, because they've got 300% inflation, they have no value. Their currency has almost no value. They're not paying their soldiers. Their soldiers are leaving," Trump said.

"So just keep that going because that’s not sustainable," he said in an interview with the Real America's Voice radio station, speaking of potential next steps, adding that the U.S. could "hit them really really hard."

"Economically, they are a mess. They can't borrow money. We control their money, what they had, which is a lot. They had a lot, and we have total control of it. I'm their banker," Trump said.

The U.S. and Israel launched a war against Iran on February 28. In June, Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding envisaging an immediate ceasefire on all fronts, including Lebanon. However, early on July 8, the U.S. resumed massive airstrikes on Iran, accusing Tehran of violating their previous agreements regarding the Strait of Hormuz.