Pakistan hopes for Putin's visit in 2027

Pakistan is looking forward to a visit by Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2027 during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit to be held there, Pakistani Ambassador to Moscow Faisal Niaz Tirmizi said.
This year, Pakistan will assume the chairmanship of the SCO, next year, the SCO heads of state summit will be held, he noted.
"We are especially looking forward to Mr. Putin’s visit to Pakistan. There have already been bilateral visits, and we are working together in a wide range of areas," Faisal Niaz Tirmizi said.