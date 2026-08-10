Turkey may propose creating security corridors in Black Sea

Turkey may put forward an initiative to set up two security corridors in the Black Sea - one for ships bound for Russia and another for ones heading to Ukraine, while a no-attack rule would be attached, pro-government newspaper Yeni Safak said.

Turkey may restrict fishing by local fishermen outside the country's territorial waters in the Black Sea.

Ankara has not yet commented on the report. A local business source said that information about the creation of safety corridors fits well into the authorities' plans to ensure the safety of navigation, TASS reported.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan previously said that Ankara is closely monitoring the safety of navigation in the Black Sea and has conveyed to the parties to the Ukrainian conflict a proposal for a moratorium on military action.