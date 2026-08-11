Diplomats from Azerbaijan, Armenia and US meet in Washington

A trilateral meeting was held between Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Elnur Mammadov, U.S. Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Allison Hooker and the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Vahan Kostanyan in Washington, D.C. on August 10, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan said.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the latest developments and next steps regarding the TRIPP initiative, including efforts aimed at advancing the implementation of the relevant understandings and unlocking its potential to contribute to unimpeded regional connectivity, economic development and lasting peace.

The sides also discussed the ongoing process of delimitation of the border between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Particular attention was paid to confidence-building measures aimed at strengthening mutual trust and supporting the sustainable implementation of the peace process.

The sides expressed appreciation to the U.S. for hosting the trilateral meeting on the first anniversary of the Washington Summit and underscored the importance of translating the commitments into tangible outcomes.

The meeting took place on the first anniversary of the historic Washington Summit held on 8 August 2025 and focused on the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.