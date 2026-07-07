Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan sign protocol on cooperation in key areas

Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan have signed a protocol on cooperation in a number of key sectors, Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said on social media.

The signing took place in Ashgabat following the 9th meeting of the joint Azerbaijan-Turkmenistan intergovernmental commission, which Jabbarov attended.

"Following the meeting, we signed a protocol providing for strengthening partnerships in trade and the economy, energy, transport, agriculture, food security, environmental protection, water resources management, and other priority areas",

Mikayil Jabbarov said.