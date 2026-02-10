Azerbaijan authorizes export of Armenian products through its territory - Pashinyan

The railway connection from Armenia to Azerbaijan via Georgia is open and operating without obstacles, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said, noting that Armenian businesses have not yet fully responded to this opportunity.

"We all know that the railway connection through Azerbaijan to Armenia is operational and functions without obstacles. However, it is important to emphasize that the railway connection from Armenia to the outside world via Azerbaijan is also open," Pashinyan said.

According to the PM, he has the impression that Armenian businesses have not yet fully "digested" this development.

Pashinyan said that through the territory of Georgia and Azerbaijan, Armenian products can be supplied to Russia, Central Asian countries and China.