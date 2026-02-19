Azerbaijan discusses further cooperation prospects with Asian Development Bank

Deputy Economy Minister Azer Bayramov met with Navendu Karan, Director of the Asian Development Bank's (ADB) Public Sector Management and Governance Sector Office, in Baku to discuss future collaboration, the Azerbaijani Economy Ministry announced.

During the meeting, Bayramov briefed the ADB representative on ongoing reforms aimed at economic diversification, improved corporate governance, small and medium-sized businesses development, and enhancement of the business and investment climate.

The deputy minister also outlined measures being implemented to advance the digital transformation of Azerbaijan's economy.

The two sides exchanged views on expanding cooperation across a number of issues of mutual interest.