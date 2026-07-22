Azerbaijan increases investment in Eurasian Transport Framework by 62 percent

Azerbaijan has sharply increased its investment in the Eurasian Transport Framework (ETF), with investments reaching $3.4 billion by July, marking a 62% year-on-year rise, according to the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

More than 400 projects are being implemented under the ETF, with total investment amounting to $345 billion.

The railway sector accounts for nearly 43% of all investment. Russia constitutes the largest share of ETF projects, with $225 billion invested, including eight of the top ten projects.