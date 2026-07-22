Saudi Arabia and US sign nuclear program deal

The United States and Saudi Arabia have concluded an agreement on Washington’s support for the kingdom’s peaceful nuclear program, the U.S. Department of Energy reported.

According to the document, the agreement was signed on Wednesday by U.S. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright and Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud.

The agreement has been submitted to the U.S. Congress for review, the report said.

As noted in the document, it is designed for several decades and is intended to provide "great access for American companies in the Saudi nuclear energy program."

The agreement upholds "the highest standards of nuclear safety and nonproliferation," Wright was quoted as saying.

The Wall Street Journal reported earlier, citing sources, that the new 30-year agreement entails the allocation of tens of billions of dollars. American companies are set to play a key role in developing the kingdom’s nuclear infrastructure. According to the publication, the construction of a uranium enrichment facility in Saudi Arabia is a central element of the deal, should the parties deem such a step warranted.