Oman mediating between Saudi Arabia and Yemen

Oman said on Thursday it is coordinating with Saudi Arabia, Yemeni parties and the UN ‌special ‌envoy for Yemen ‌to ⁠resume the political ⁠track aimed at achieving security and stability in ⁠the region, Oman’s Foreign Ministry said.

The ministry said it is closely following the latest developments related to the situation in the Red Sea, calling for avoiding escalation and any threats that could worsen the situation or endanger freedom of navigation.

"The Sultanate of Oman is currently working with the brothers in Saudi Arabia, the Yemeni parties, and the UN special envoy for Yemen to resume the political track and the roadmap, which would bring peace and stability to the region," the statement reads.

Earlier on Thursday, Yemen’s Houthi group said that they carried out a military operation targeting two Saudi oil tankers with ballistic and cruise missiles, as well as drones.

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said the operation targeted the Saudi oil tankers Encelia and Layla for violating what the group described as its maritime blockade. He said the group’s armed forces would continue maritime operations against Saudi Arabia and maintain a “blockade-for-blockade” equation.

On Monday, the Houthis announced a ban on maritime navigation to Saudi Arabia, prompting the Saudi-led coalition to vow a “firm and forceful” response and begin measures to protect vessels transiting the Bab al-Mandab Strait.