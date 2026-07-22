US preparing to expand operations against Iran - report

The United States is bolstering its military presence in the Middle East by deploying troops and weaponry, preparing for a potential expansion of operations against Iran, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources.

Special operations forces have been deployed to the Middle East from bases in the U.S. over the past week, according to the report. In addition, more than 150 medical personnel have arrived at the Landstuhl Medical Center in Germany, the primary facility for U.S. troops wounded in combat operations in the Middle East. Fighter squadrons were deployed to airbases across the region, while bombers at bases in the U.S. and the UK were placed on high alert, the publication’s source noted.

All this indicates that U.S. President Donald Trump is considering expanding military action against Iran, according to the newspaper. A full-scale war with the Islamic Republic threatens the U.S. with further depletion of ammunition stockpiles and fresh turmoil in the global oil market, The Wall Street Journal noted.

In mid-July, The Wall Street Journal reported that Trump was leaning toward expanding military action against Iran following a series of meetings with key advisors. According to the publication’s sources, options under consideration by the U.S. administration included intensifying airstrikes on the Islamic Republic’s territory, deploying ground troops to seize islands near the Strait of Hormuz, and striking Iran’s energy facilities.

The U.S. may significantly expand its military operation against Iran within days, the Axios news website reported, citing U.S. officials.

According to the media outlet, "amid a continued U.S. military build up in the region, President Trump is still considering returning to major combat operations against Iran." U.S. and Israeli officials say "this could happen within days."