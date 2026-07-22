Ghalibaf outlines condition for resolving conflict with US

Tehran will not allow anyone in the region to sell oil if Iran it is denied such an opportunity, the speaker of Iran’s unicameral parliament Majlis, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, said.

"In a region where we don’t sell oil, no one does. If our security is not guaranteed, no infrastructure in the region is safe. Security in the strait is possible only if no American forces are present there," Ghalibaf said.

He stressed that "the equation of this conflict" is "either all or none."

The latest escalation of the U.S.-Iran conflict began on July 8. For the first time since the signing of the memorandum between Washington and Tehran, the U.S. launched several series of strikes on the territory of the Islamic Republic, allegedly in response to the attack on a merchant ship in the Strait of Hormuz. As part of its retaliatory actions, Tehran began striking U.S. facilities in the Middle East, including Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE and Oman.