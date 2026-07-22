Saudi tanker catches fire after being hit in Red Sea

A Saudi company-owned tanker was hit and caught fire while sailing in the Red Sea, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Thursday.

The source said the attack caused a consequent fire at the ship's bow and all crew members aboard the vessel, Encelia, were safe. Relevant authorities in the Gulf country have taken all necessary measures to secure the vessel and its crew, and protect the marine environment, it said.

In a statement aired Thursday, Yemen's Houthi group said it had attacked two Saudi oil tankers in the Red Sea, identified as Encelia and Layla, using "ballistic and cruise missiles, as well as drones," claiming that the vessels had violated its recently announced maritime restrictions.

On July 20, the Houthis announced a naval blockade of Saudi Arabia, accusing the kingdom of years of plundering Yemen’s national wealth, referring to the country’s oil resources. On July 21, the Riyadh-led Arab coalition said it had begun taking measures to protect commercial vessels in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.