Vestnik Kavkaza

US completes series of strikes on Iran - Central Command

Оптический прицел
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The U.S. military has completed another series of strikes on Iranian territory, the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) reported.

"U.S. Central Command forces completed another round of strikes against Iran for the 12th consecutive night," the command said.

U.S. forces struck "Iranian military targets including maritime capabilities, missile and drone storage facilities, coastal surveillance sites, and air defense assets," according to the report.

Explosions were reported in several areas of southern and southwestern Iran, including Sirik in Hormozgan Province, Ramshir and Bandar Mahshahr in Khuzestan Province, and locations near Ahvaz.

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