Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives have narrowly passed a massive $1.15bn military spending package, despite concerns from Democratic lawmakers over the price tag and enhanced military technology collaboration with Israel.

The bill passed in the House on Wednesday by a margin of 216 to 212, largely adhering to party lines, with the exception of six Democrats who voted in favour and seven Republicans who opposed it.

The 2027 National Defence Authorisation Act, or NDAA, is a reflection of President Donald Trump’s request for an enormous increase in the country’s already unmatched military budget, seeking to boost spending from $900bn last year to $1.5 trillion.

The 2027 NDAA has also attracted scrutiny for a measure that would expand military technological cooperation with Israel, despite growing support among voters for ending military assistance to Israel.

The bill now faces an uncertain future in the Senate, where Democrats are likely to object to the high cost at a time when the White House is moving to slash access to social programmes.