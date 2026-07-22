Israel welcomes Saudi Arabia's readiness to join Abraham Accords

Israel has welcomed the prospect of Saudi Arabia joining the Abraham Accords, describing it as a historic breakthrough for peace in the Middle East, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said in response to a statement by US President Donald Trump.

The office said the joint US-Israeli campaign against Iran and Israeli actions against Iran-backed armed groups had created an opportunity to expand the circle of peace.

Trump had earlier said a US-Saudi nuclear cooperation agreement would be approved if the kingdom joined the accords