Uzbekistan to launch first toll road in August

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has announced plans to open the country's first toll road as early as next month, connecting Khiva and Urgench.

"We have already begun construction of the first toll road, which will connect Khiva, one of the historical centers of our republic, with Urgench. If all goes well, we will open it next month",

Mirziyoyev said.

The $120 million project's construction began in February, and it is currently 80% complete.

The new four-lane highway is expected to be popular with both locals and foreign tourists, reducing travel time between the two cities from 60 to 17 minutes.