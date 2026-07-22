Vestnik Kavkaza

Trump believes Iran to strike deal with US soon

Trump believes Iran to strike deal with US soon
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

U.S. President Donald Trump believes that Iran will be ready to reach an agreement with the United States very soon.

In his words, Iran wants to make a deal, but is not yet ready to do so.

"I would say they are not ready to make a deal, because every time they make a deal they want to change it," Trump said.

"They are not ready, but they will be ready very soon," the U.S. leader said delivering a speech in Marietta, Georgia.

The U.S. and Israel launched a war against Iran on February 28. In June, Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding providing for an immediate cessation of hostilities on all fronts, including in Lebanon. However, on the night of July 8, the U.S. resumed large-scale strikes on Iran, accusing it of violating the terms of the agreements regarding the Strait of Hormuz.

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