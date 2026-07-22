Trump announces readiness to launch massive strike against Iran

US President Donald Trump has said he is prepared to launch a massive strike against Iran, adding that American forces have the resources to carry out the plan.

"I am considering a massive attack. Bigger than ever before. I am close to making a decision. We are all set for it",

Trump said.

According to Trump, Israeli forces may join the operation, but US forces do not currently require outside assistance.

Earlier media reports indicated that the Pentagon was reinforcing its presence in the Middle East with additional troops, weapons, and medical support.